Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

APLE has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

APLE stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $341.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Redd Hugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,405.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,128,812 shares in the company, valued at $166,315,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 353.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,255.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

