Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.19. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 29,648 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 126.08% and a negative net margin of 69.89%. The business had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 863,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.