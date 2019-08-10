Aphelion (APH) Market Capitalization Tops $206,895.00

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Aphelion has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. One Aphelion token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Aphelion has a market capitalization of $206,895.00 and $118,230.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00251384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.01214098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00089780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Aphelion Profile

Aphelion’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Aphelion’s official website is aphelion.org . The official message board for Aphelion is aphelion.org/blog.html . The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken

Aphelion Token Trading

Aphelion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aphelion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aphelion using one of the exchanges listed above.

