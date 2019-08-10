Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will report $229.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.32 million. Apartment Investment and Management reported sales of $242.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year sales of $917.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $935.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $944.16 million, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $966.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.36 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 49.61% and a net margin of 98.61%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Miles Cortez sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $312,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 118,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 108,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 65,103 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 340,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 268,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 124,658 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.80. 925,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

