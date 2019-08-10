Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANTO. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 906 ($11.84).

Shares of LON:ANTO traded down GBX 40.40 ($0.53) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 829.20 ($10.83). 3,085,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 898.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

