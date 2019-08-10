ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $190.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
ANSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.22.
ANSS stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.27. 470,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.61. ANSYS has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $215.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.42.
In other news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $320,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $118,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $459,344. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 198.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in ANSYS by 128.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
