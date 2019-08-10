ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $190.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.22.

ANSS stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.27. 470,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.61. ANSYS has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $215.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.42.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $320,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $118,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $459,344. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 198.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in ANSYS by 128.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

