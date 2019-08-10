ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANIP. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Schrepfer sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $171,352.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.30 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,966.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 50,911 shares of company stock worth $3,585,114 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

