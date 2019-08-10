ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANIP. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $86.96.
In other news, SVP Robert W. Schrepfer sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $171,352.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.30 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,966.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 50,911 shares of company stock worth $3,585,114 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.
