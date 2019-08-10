Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anglo Asian Mining Plc (LON:AAZ) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $132.20. Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at $138.90, with a volume of 451,275 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $160.15 million and a PE ratio of 9.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.03. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, and silver properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets that are held under a production sharing agreement with the Government of Azerbaijan.

