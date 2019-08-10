Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from an outperform rating to a top pick rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Anglo American from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Anglo American from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anglo American from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,526. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.27.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

