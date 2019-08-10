AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. AnaptysBio’s quarterly revenue was up 4900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.

AnaptysBio stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. 489,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,046. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52.

ANAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AnaptysBio from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

In other news, insider Marco Londei sold 10,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $734,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,847.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 22,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $1,654,289.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,210.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

