AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT Lowered to $75.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANAB. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.60.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of ANAB traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. 489,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,046. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 22,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $1,654,289.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,210.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marco Londei sold 10,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $734,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,847.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,705,000 after purchasing an additional 35,252 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,075,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5.7% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 649,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 36.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,300,000 after purchasing an additional 132,868 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.