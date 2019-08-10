Analyzing ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) and Qumu (OTCMKTS:QUMU)

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get ITV PLC/ADR alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ITV PLC/ADR and Qumu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITV PLC/ADR 1 1 2 0 2.25 Qumu 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares ITV PLC/ADR and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITV PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Qumu -8.42% -11.95% -2.44%

Dividends

ITV PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Qumu does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITV PLC/ADR and Qumu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITV PLC/ADR $4.29 billion 1.22 $622.02 million N/A N/A Qumu $25.01 million 1.25 -$3.62 million ($0.96) -3.29

ITV PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Qumu.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ITV PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Qumu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ITV PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ITV PLC/ADR beats Qumu on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITV PLC/ADR Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services. It also delivers content through linear television broadcasting; ITV Hub, an over-the-top service on 29 platforms, including itv.com Website; and pay providers, such as Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services comprising Amazon, Apple, and Netflix. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Choice subscription services, as well as licenses DTT Multiplex A. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment for its own channels and other broadcasters, such as the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, and Sky. It also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters in Australia, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the Nordics. In addition, this segment's distribution business licenses finished programs and formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The company also engages in the development of platform, broadband, transactional, and mobile services; operation of Freeview Multiplex A; rights ownership and distribution of television programs and films; and scheduling and commissioning of television programs. ITV plc was founded in 1955 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for ITV PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.