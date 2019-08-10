Analysts Set Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Price Target at $32.75

Shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNE shares. ValuEngine raised Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Veoneer to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter worth about $41,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,090,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,914,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.04. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

