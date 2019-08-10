Analysts Set Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) PT at $138.38

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 583,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $74,042,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,714,591 shares in the company, valued at $217,753,057. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $652,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,126.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and sold 1,860,461 shares valued at $239,562,493. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 172.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.48. 796,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,799. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hershey has a 1 year low of $96.75 and a 1 year high of $156.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

