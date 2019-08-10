Analysts Set Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) PT at $138.38

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.38.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 583,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $74,042,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,714,591 shares in the company, valued at $217,753,057. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $652,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,126.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and sold 1,860,461 shares valued at $239,562,493. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of HSY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.48. 796,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,799. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hershey has a 1 year low of $96.75 and a 1 year high of $156.60.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.92%.
About Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
