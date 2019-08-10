Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Price Target at $33.50

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE GIL opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Overbrook Management Corp grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 25.1% during the first quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 725,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 145,395 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 186,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 86.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 197,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

