Analysts Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Price Target at $31.18

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.18.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $350,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after purchasing an additional 122,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.5% during the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,416,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

