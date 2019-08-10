Analysts Set Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) PT at $9.98

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.98.

Several brokerages have commented on ENDP. Citigroup downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays began coverage on Endo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 6,585,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,854.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Endo International by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Endo International by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Endo International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

