Analysts Set Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) PT at $38.00

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. TheStreet downgraded Andersons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Buckingham Research set a $30.00 price target on Andersons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 110,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 85,478 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Andersons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Andersons by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANDE stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.52. 131,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,183. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65. Andersons has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

