Analysts Set $65.00 Price Target for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. CRA International’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $65.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.67 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CRA International an industry rank of 54 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet raised CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of CRAI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,271. CRA International has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $323.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CRA International had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $110.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CRA International will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CRA International by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in CRA International by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.