Analysts Expect RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Shares of RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RTW Retailwinds an industry rank of 47 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RTW Retailwinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut RTW Retailwinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RTW Retailwinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

RTW traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $1.76. 65,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87. RTW Retailwinds has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.22.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). RTW Retailwinds had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTW Retailwinds will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTW. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTW Retailwinds Company Profile

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

