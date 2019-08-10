Analysts Anticipate Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.19. Timken posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.18). Timken had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Timken by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,593,000 after purchasing an additional 197,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Timken by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 356,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Timken by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Timken by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 99,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,099,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKR traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,894. Timken has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

