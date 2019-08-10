Analysts Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.91. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $474.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.11.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 287,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,887. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $103.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In other news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $379,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $49,433.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $457,306. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 602.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

