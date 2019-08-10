Analysts Anticipate Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,505,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59,942 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,031,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 991,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 332,531 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 740,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 213,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 119,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,169. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $19.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.22%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

