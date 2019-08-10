Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

ASYS stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.25. 91,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,207. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $78.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.94. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 18.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 715,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 111,546 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 107.4% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.