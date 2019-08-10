Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.03%.

Amerigo Resources stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research firms recently commented on ARREF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

