American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Get American Superconductor alerts:

AMSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 413.6% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 1,087.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.