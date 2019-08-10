American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on AOBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush set a $10.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 196.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AOBC traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,918. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $453.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $175.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.