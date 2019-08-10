American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

AIG stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.26. 3,458,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

In other American International Group news, Director Therese M. Vaughan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.71 per share, with a total value of $51,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,710. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of American International Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,946,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,624 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,351,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,241 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 343.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,272 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,826,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,328 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

