American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. American Homes 4 Rent also posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

AMH stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 52,647 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $1,264,054.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $1,240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,225,670 shares of company stock valued at $29,250,485. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

