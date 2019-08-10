Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.28-4.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amdocs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Amdocs from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. 625,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,110. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.41. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

