Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Amdocs updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $1.04-1.10 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $4.28-4.34 EPS.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.02. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

