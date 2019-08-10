AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Announces Earnings Results

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,425,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,625. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 93.69 and a beta of 0.85. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 615.38%.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak purchased 160,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $438,326.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMC. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.05.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.