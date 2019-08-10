Ambrosus Price Hits $0.0269 on Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $104,640.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00261454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.01246119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00093014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Gatecoin, Kucoin, Coinrail and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.