Altria Group (NYSE:MO) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.74.

NYSE MO traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,660,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,531,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,626 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,731,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,937,000 after purchasing an additional 514,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,453,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,378,000 after purchasing an additional 552,118 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,655,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

