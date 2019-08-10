Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASPS. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.94. 40,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,038. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $299.66 million, a PE ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.92). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $196.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

