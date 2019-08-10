alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AOX. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €16.70 ($19.42) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.18 ($17.65).

AOX stock opened at €14.66 ($17.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.75. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €14.58.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

