Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Alphabet worth $1,261,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,621,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

GOOGL traded down $17.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,188.90. The stock had a trading volume of 843,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,499. The company has a market cap of $815.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,149.24. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

