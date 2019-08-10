Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $178.00

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29), with a volume of 1747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.50 ($2.28).

The firm has a market cap of $109.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 16.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 173.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

