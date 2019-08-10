Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.10.

ALLO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. 410,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $1,306,637.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,918,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $56,373,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,016,410 shares of company stock worth $59,117,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $7,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,592,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

