Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allianz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Allianz has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Allianz had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $30.62 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

