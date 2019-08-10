Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Issues Earnings Results

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of ALNA stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.01. 32,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,550. The company has a market cap of $83.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALNA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

