Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 702,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the quarter. Allegion comprises 4.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $77,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $317,687.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $649,407.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,869.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.83 and a fifty-two week high of $111.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $731.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.76 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on Allegion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

