Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

BABA stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,857,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,889,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $404.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

