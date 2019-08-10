Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of ALDX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.50. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $16.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

