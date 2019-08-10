Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65-3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.25-6.65 EPS.

Shares of ALB traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,545. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $108.74. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 16.01%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura raised their target price on Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.98.

In other Albemarle news, SVP Deeanne J. Marlow purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.