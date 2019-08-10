AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $77.00 target price on AlarmCom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Imperial Capital reissued an in-line rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlarmCom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.90.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

ALRM stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24. AlarmCom has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 86.44% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $74,134.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,421.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jean-Paul Martin sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $55,606.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,611.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,304 shares of company stock valued at $192,544 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,898,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 69.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.