AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Trading Down 5.8%

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.44, approximately 8,204,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 9,044,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AKS shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.05 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $2.00 price objective on AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AK Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $838.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.07.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AK Steel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AK Steel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AK Steel by 18.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AK Steel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 59,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AK Steel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 312,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.
AK Steel Company Profile (NYSE:AKS)
AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.
