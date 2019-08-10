AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Trading Down 5.8%

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.44, approximately 8,204,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 9,044,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AKS shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.05 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $2.00 price objective on AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AK Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

Get AK Steel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $838.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.07.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. AK Steel had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AK Steel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AK Steel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AK Steel by 18.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AK Steel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 59,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AK Steel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 312,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel Company Profile (NYSE:AKS)

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.