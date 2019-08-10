Air Lease’s (AL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. 1,047,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,065. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91. Air Lease has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.40 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $4,784,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,008 shares in the company, valued at $10,120,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 50,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,955,393.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 914,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,276,855.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,843,351 over the last 90 days. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 33.3% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth $242,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

