Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. 721,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a current ratio of 7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.51. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $36.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 336.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 669,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 158,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

