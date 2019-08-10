AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. AGNC Investment posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 97,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,029.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,049. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $127,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $22,113. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

AGNC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12.

The business also recently declared a jul 19 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 81.70%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

